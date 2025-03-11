Informed sources from the Hamas terror organization described the talks it held with representatives of the American administration, which took place in the Qatari capital, Doha, recently, as “positive,” but they still need more time to succeed and the talks would continue in the coming days, whether through direct sessions or through contacts through mediators.

According to the sources the meetings with the representatives concentrated mostly on the issue of freeing the American hostages. They noted that Hamas leadership did not give information regarding the hostages' conditions, that is, whether they are alive, but made clear that Hamas was willing to release them in return for Israel releasing 200 terrorists for every living Israeli hostage.