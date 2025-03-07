Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the ministers on Thursday approved the recommendation of the security establishment for the entry of a limited number of Muslim worshippers from Judea and Samaria to the Temple Mount on the Fridays during Ramadan, in a similar format to that which existed last year.

According to the framework, men aged 55 and over, women aged 50 and over, and children up to the age of 12, will be able to enter the Temple Mount –subject to receiving a permit and an advance security assessment.

The entry of worshippers will be via the regular crossings following a full security check prior to entering Israel. It is emphasized that there is no limitation regarding Israeli Arabs.

"The State of Israel will continue to enable freedom of religious worship for all faiths and nationalities," said the Prime Minister's Office.