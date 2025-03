Ramos Aloni, father-in-law of hostage David Cunio, commented in an interview on Kan Reshet Bet on the negotiations for the release of hostages.

"I don’t see that anything is being done with a clear direction, and I’m terribly afraid that we won’t see our loved ones. Sharon’s girls ask every day, ‘When is Daddy coming back? And why hasn’t he come back?’ It’s hard when a little girl asks on the way to kindergarten, ‘Is daddy in line? What is his number?’" Aloni said.