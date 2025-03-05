Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke on Wednesday with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

In their conversation, Sa'ar stressed that Israel accepted US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal to extend the temporary ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, provided that Hamas release hostages. Hamas rejected the offer.

He noted that during the 42-day phase one, 25,000 aid trucks entered Gaza. "Half of Hamas' budget in Gaza comes from these trucks! Hamas is restoring its military capabilities and recruiting new, young terrorists. This cannot continue!" he stated.