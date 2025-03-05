An event will be held in Geneva tonight with the participation of senior UN officials and representatives of the hostage families, during which the UN special envoy on torture will present a report on the topic for the first time.

The report will recognize the psychological terror that Hamas is using against the hostage families as a violation of the international laws of war. This is a historic achievement, created by the efforts of the legal department of the headquarters of the Hostage Families Forum, as reported by Kan Reshet Bet.



The special envoy, Alice Edwards, who visited the Gaza Envelope several months ago and met with the hostage families, noted in the report that the families are experiencing tremendous psychological suffering as a result of the captivity and that Hamas is carrying out ongoing psychological terror against them.