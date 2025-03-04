US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to underscore that the United States’ steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for President Trump, as shown by the recent announcement to expedite the delivery of nearly $4 billion in military assistance to Israel. The Secretary thanked the Prime Minister for his cooperation with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to help free all remaining hostages and extend the ceasefire in Gaza. The Secretary also conveyed that he anticipates close coordination in addressing the threats posed by Iran and pursuing opportunities for a stable region.