Families of US hostages Neutra, Chen and Hagai, and survivors Noa Argamani, Iair Horn, and Keith and Aviva Siegel are due to attend President Trump's State of the Union address.

They are also due to meet with President Trump. Both sides have expressed interest in this meeting and efforts have been invested in the planning, but it has not been approved and there is no date.

The families’ agenda and plans for additional meetings will be adjusted accordingly.