Murdered hostage Ohad Yahalomi will be laid to rest tomorrow after he was returned to Israel last Thursday.

The Yahalomi family invites the people of Israel to participate in the funeral and stand on the side of the road with Israeli flags to pay respects to Ohad.

The procession will begin at 8:15 a.m. in Rishon Lezion and will proceed to the cemetery in Kibbutz Nir Oz.