Footage which circulated on Syrian social media accounts on Monday shows a person raising the Israeli flag in a central square in the mainly Druze city of As-Suwayda. According to reports, the act was carried out as a token of appreciation for Israel's support of the Druze community in Syria, and spaked widespread interest on social media and in various media outlets.

The footage also stirred reactions in pro-Iranian media outlets, which highlighted the event against the backdrop of regional tensions. Shortly after the flag was raised, it was taken down and set on fire.