Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas wrote in a post on X on Monday that he appealed to the leaders of Arab countries scheduled to meet in Cairo on Tuesday, and asked them to promote his initiative for a response for Israel and the Gaza Strip.

"I presented them with a political plan called the 'Bridges of Reconciliation and Peace Initiative,' which includes the return of the hostages, an end to the war, and the advancement of a bilateral Israeli-Palestinian and regional political process," Abbas wrote.