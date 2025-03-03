The spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, condemned this morning's terror attack in Haifa and sent condolences to the family of the murdered victim and wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were wounded.

Tarif stressed the importance of waiting until the facts are clarified and the investigation is completed by the security forces while addressing the motive, the circumstances, and the attacker's mental state. He further stated that the members of the Druze community fight terror constantly and that members of the community were involved in neutralizing the terrorist.