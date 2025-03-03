Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed sorrow at the passing of Dr. Dore Gold, former director general of the Foreign Ministry and Israel's ambassador to the United Nations. "My wife Sara and I are deeply grieved by the passing of Dore – a prolific academic researcher, a brilliant diplomat and a close personal friend," said Netanyahu.

He further noted that Gold had served him for three decades as a dedicated public servant, and emphasized his contribution to the State of Israel, including his involvement in the promotion of the Abraham Accords. Netanyahu added: "Dore will be missed by our country, and he will be personally missed by me and my wife." The Prime Minister expressed condolences to his wife Ophra and his family.