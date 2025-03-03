At the initiative of the Hostage Aid organization, six released hostages are now flying to Washington for meetings with American government officials. They will thank the Trump administration for the president's commitment to the return of all hostages and will testify firsthand about the conditions of the hostages still in Gaza.

The American officials will be informed of the urgency of the immediate return of all the hostages. The group will include Eli Sharabi, Doron Steinbrecher, Keith Siegel, Naama Levi, Omer Shem Tov and Iair Horn.