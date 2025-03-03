Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar commented on the film "No Other Land" winning an Oscar and called it "a sad moment for the world of film." According to him, "Instead of presenting the complexity of our reality, the filmmakers chose to echo narratives that distort Israel's image in the world."

Zohar added: "Freedom of expression is an important value, but turning the slander of Israel into a tool for international promotion is not creation – it is sabotage of the State of Israel, and after the massacre of the October 7th and the ongoing war, it hurts doubly."