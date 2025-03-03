"No Other Land", a controversial film which is critical of Israel and was created by Israeli and Palestinian Arab filmmakers, won the Oscar for best documentary on Sunday night.

During the acceptance speech, filmmaker Basel Adra criticized Israel and said, "About two months ago, I became a father and my hope to my daughter is that she will not have to live the same life I'm living now, always fearing settlers' violence, home demolitions, and forest build displacements that my community is living and facing every day under the Israeli occupation...we call on the world to take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people."

Israeli filmmaker Yuval Abraham said, "We made this film, Palestinians and Israelis, because together our voices are stronger. We see each other, the atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people which must end, the Israeli hostages brutally taken in the crime of October 7th which must be freed."