A source in the Palestinian Arab terror organizations told the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper that the joint operations room of the Palestinian Arab organizations in Gaza has agreed to raise the alert level among activists, in preparation for the possibility of the resumption of the war.

According to the source, instructions were issued to the groups responsible for securing the Israeli hostages to tighten procedures and return to those that were in effect in the past, before the first phase of the ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19.