Ayalon Highway northbound has been closed from HaHalacha Interchange to the Rokach Interchange and will reopen to traffic at 5:00 a.m.. The closure is due to overnight work to install signage bridges as part of the "Fast Lanes" project by the Ministry of Transportation and Ayalon Highway.

Due to the work, it will not be possible to enter Ayalon from HaHalacha Interchange, only from the Rokach Interchange. Similar closures are expected tomorrow during the same hours.