The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement condemning Israel's decision to stop the flow of humanitarian aid after Hamas refused the extension of the ceasefire deal.

The statement stated that Qatar "considered it as a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement, international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and all religious principles."

The Qatari Foreign Ministry emphasized its "firm rejection of using food as a weapon of war and the deliberate starvation of civilians. It calls on the international community to hold Israel accountable and ensure the safe, continuous, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip."