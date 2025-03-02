Defense Minister Israel Katz thanked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Trump Administration for approving a significant arms sales to Israel as the ceasefire with the Hamas terrorist organization teeters on the brink of collapse.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Trump administration, @SecRubio and @SecDef for the urgent approval of the arms sale to Israel. As we defend our nation in this just and prolonged war, your steadfast support strengthens our defense and reaffirms the deep bond between our nations