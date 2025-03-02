The Israeli government has agreed to adopt a proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire during the months of Ramadan and Passover.

As part of the agreement, half of the hostages - alive and dead - will return to Israel on the first day, and at the end of the period, if an agreement for a permanent ceasefire is reached, the rest of the hostages will return.

The Prime Minister's Office stressed that Israel is not violating the agreement but may return to fighting if the negotiations do not progress within 42 days. While Israel has agreed to the proposal, however, Hamas is continuing to reject it.

Read more