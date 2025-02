Gunfire was opened at an Israeli vehicle near the Palestinian Arab village of Bruqin on Friday evening, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

There were no injuries but the vehicle sustained damage. IDF troops are searching for the perpetrators and have set up blockades in the area.

