Uri Gordin, chief of the IDF Northern Command, held a tribute yesterday to the wounded soldiers.

During the event, Gordin praised the bravery of the wounded and emphasized the IDF's commitment to the security of the north. "We will not accept any threat or violation of the agreement, we will stand firm against any enemy, we will attack and prevent any threat from the north. The Jewish people are a strong people, with great power and a firm resolve, who know how to stand tall with a look to the future."