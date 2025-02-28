IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi, met today with the heads of the regional councils and communities near the Gaza Strip. He presented the main findings of the inquiries into the events of October 7th, alongside the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, the Commanding Officer of the Home Front Command, the Commanding Officer of the Gaza Division, and representatives from the IAF and the Intelligence Directorate.

The commanders outlined the key conclusions and lessons learned, emphasizing the IDF’s future preparedness and the process of learning and implementing these lessons to enhance security in the region.

The Chief of the General Staff thanked the heads of the communities for this important meeting and reaffirmed the IDF’s deep commitment to providing answers to the public as part of building trust in the military.

He concluded by stating that the IDF will do everything necessary to ensure that the western Negev becomes a safe and thriving region. In the coming years, this will stand as a testament to our deep victory.