"Kibbutz Nir Oz announces with great sorrow the murder of Ohad Yahalomi, of blessed memory, who was kidnapped from his home in the kibbutz and murdered in Gaza in captivity," a statement read. "Ohad, 50 years old at the time of his death, was a dedicated and loving family man. He loved sports and hiking was in his soul, and he was familiar with every trail and step in the desert which he loved so much."

"For years, he worked in the Nature and Parks Authority, and dedicated his life to protecting nature. Out of his great love for the desert, he published, with partners, a guide to scorpions, and he was a full partner in educational initiatives in Bedouin society.

"Ohad is survived by his wife and three young children, his family and many friends. We will always remember him as an ethical person, filled with compassion, with a love of people and the Land."