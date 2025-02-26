Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Wednesday, 26 February 2025), at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

The Prime Minister thanked him for the Czech Republic's consistent and steadfast support for the State of Israel, and asked that this gratitude be conveyed to Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who has stood alongside Israel throughout the war.

Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized the warm friendship between the two peoples and the importance of the alliance between the countries.