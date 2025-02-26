Minister of Defense Israel Katz spoke about the IDF strike in Gaza in response to a failed missile launch.

"Per my instruction, the IDF struck Hamas terror targets in response to the failed launch attempt at Israel. The message to Hamas terrorists is clear: even during the ceasefire, we will not allow any threat to the communities, we will not tolerate and we will not take it and we will retaliate with force against any attempt by Hamas to harm our citizens. We will not return to the reality of October 7th."