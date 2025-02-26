The "Choosing Life" forum of bereaved families and victims of terrorism, which filed the complaint with the police against the Bnei Sakhnin announcer, commented on his arrest, “We welcome the arrest of Sa'id Hasnin, announcer of the Bnei Sakhnin soccer club, following our complaint to the police. His inflammatory remarks, made during an interview to a Hamas' propaganda channel, were a clear crossing of a red line and could not remain unanswered," representatives of the forum said.

"Israel cannot afford having someone who makes a living from a sports team funded by public money praise Hamas terrorists, call the IDF the 'enemy army' and try to deter young Arabs from enlisting into its ranks. All inciters must be behind bars, and we anticipate that the judicial system will bring them to justice and respond in the most appropriate manner.

The 'Choosing Life' forum will continue to fight resolutely against any expression of support for terror and incitement against IDF soldiers and residents of Israel."