Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz and brutally murdered in Hamas captivity, will be laid to rest today.

The funeral procession will leave at 7:45 AM from the Chevra Kadisha in Rishon Lezion and drive to Sha'ar Hanegev junction.

At the request of the Bibas family, the funeral will be held in private with invited friends and family only. Eulogies will be broadcast on local television from 11:30 AM.