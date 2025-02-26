The families of the deceased hostages whose bodies will be returned in the coming day were updated by official sources that an agreement has been reached with the mediators to return four of them as part of Phase A.

An Israeli official said that Hamas will transfer the four deceased hostages to Egypt within the next day, without a ceremony, and Egypt will hand them over to the Red Cross, which will transfer the coffins to Israel. At the same time, Israel will release the terrorist prisoners whose release had been delayed.