Health Committee approves placement of defibrillators on trains

The Health Committee has approved the placement of defibrillators on trains, at light rail stations, and other public places.



The Knesset Health Committee worked today to raise awareness of the use of a life-saving defibrillator in the Knesset. Throughout the day, stations were set up in the Knesset building for the general public, providing information about saving lives using a defibrillator, including the method of use, principles of life-saving treatment for adults and children, and resuscitation of adults, children and babies.