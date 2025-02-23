A short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise intelligence-based strike on a military site containing rocket launchers and weapons in Lebanese territory, in which Hezbollah activity was identified.

Additionally, several rocket launchers that posed an imminent threat to Israeli civilians were struck in southern Lebanon.

"These activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization are in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and pose a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel," the IDF stated.