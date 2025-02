Shaaban al-Sayed, father of Hisham al-Sayed, who spent nearly ten years in Hamas captivity, told Kan Reshet Bet that his son's condition is very poor.

'"I am very surprised for the worse," Shaaban said. "His mental state is very difficult, he is not communicating. He looks as if he was in a torture camp for 10 years. We did not imagine to ourselves that Hamas were so brutal- they did a despicable thing. He is completely checked out emotionally and mentally."