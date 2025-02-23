Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Saturday evening with Avera Mengistu: "I am moved and I embrace you. The entire people of Israel is moved along with me and embraces you today."

In the warm and emotional conversation, the Prime Minister thanked the family for continuing to believe and fight and for not losing hope.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed sorrow for the length of time that Avera spent in captivity and promised to help Avera and his family in the absorption and rehabilitation process.

The family thanked the Prime Minister for his efforts over the many years and for Avera's return to Israel.