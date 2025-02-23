Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Shaaban al-Sayed following Hisham's release, saying, "I promised you that we would bring him back and we turned the world upside-down. Now we will do what is necessary to receive him properly and care for him."

Netanyahu also stressed to Shaaban that the efforts to bring Hisham home did not cease his efforts to bring Hisham home, and indeed the mission was accomplished. He also expressed regret that it took so long.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the State of Israel would now act to care for, and fully rehabilitate, Hisham.

Shaaban Al-Sayed thanked the Prime Minister for all of the years in which acted relentlessly to return Hisham, and for accompanying the family throughout the difficult and trying journey that it endured. He also said that he supported the Prime Minister in all of the various tasks on the agenda, including bringing our hostages back home.