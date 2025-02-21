The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters published the followint statement:

We are shaken to the core by the horrifying findings confirming the cruel and brutal murder of Ariel and Kfir Bibas—just innocent infants—at the hands of Hamas. This barbaric act is yet another undeniable testament to the unfathomable brutality of those who continue to hold our loved ones captive. The very same hands that slaughtered Ariel and Kfir are the ones keeping our fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters in unimaginable conditions.

The Bibas family, and all of us standing with them, have one message: Remember Ariel and Kfir. Let their memory be a call to action. The fight to bring every hostage home must not stop for a moment. This is a moment of moral clarity. The world must stand united in demanding their immediate return—before it is too late.