Following the attempt to carry out a series of mass attacks on buses, Prime Minister Netanyahu has concluded a situation assessment with the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff, the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and the Police Commissioner, and has instructed the IDF to conduct a powerful operation against terror hotspots in Judea and Samaria, the Prime Minister's Office said.

He also instructed the Israel Police and the Shin Bet to intensify preventive activities in Israeli cities against additional attacks.