The IAF on Thursday night struck crossing points in the area of the Lebanon-Syria border used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in attempts to smuggle weapons into Lebanese territory, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

"These activities constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will operate to prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces."