Religious Zionist Party chairman, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, responded to the bus explosions in Bat Yam and Holon and the thwarting of an even more severe attack.

"For 16 months, during which we fought terrorism on all fronts—with strength, courage, and determination—we did not allow it to raise its head. As we feared, the mass release of terrorists and the ceasefire are interpreted by our enemies as weakness, giving a tailwind to the sails of terrorism, which threatens to return and blow up buses in city centers as it did during the days of the Second Intifada," he said.

"Our response must be an immediate return to combat and the systematic crushing of terrorism until its destruction, in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria. We will ensure that this happens," Smotrich added.