The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Thursday evening that the IDF, in conjunction with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police, is operating to investigate the IED incident in the city of Bat Yam.

"Following a situational assessment, the IDF's counterterrorism operation in Judea and Samaria continues and will be directed according to intelligence findings. the IDF has closed off the entry of certain areas in Judea and Samaria. At the end of the situational assessment, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG. Herzi Halevi, instructed to assist the Israel Police as necessary and to strengthen activity in the area of the buffer zone."