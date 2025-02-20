Director of the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute Chen Kugel: "We offer our deepest condolences to the Lifshitz family. Today 503 days after the October 7th Massacre, the body of Mr. Lifshitz who was murdered more than a year ago in captivity has been identified. Since October 7th, 2023, the team of the Israel National Center for Forensic Medicine has been dedicating itself to identifying all October 7th victims, thus providing closure for the families and proper burial. The employees of the Israel National Center for Forensic Medicine are continuing the identification efforts. This is a difficult moment for Mr. Lifshitz's family and the entire nation. On behalf of the team at the Israel National Center for Forensic Medicine, I offer sincere condolences to the family."