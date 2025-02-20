Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar commented on the Hamas ceremony during the transfer of the deceased hostages to the Red Cross: "Today was a difficult day during which we saw in Gaza another horrific and repulsive spectacle of distorted and evil minds. This is the result of a deep sickness. It is clear that the systematic poisoning of the younger generation in Palestinian society (in Gaza, as in Judea and Samaria) eliminates any chance for peace. A thorough treatment of the problem is required. The Palestinian terrorist armies must be eradicated and defeated. Gaza must be completely demilitarized. For those who want to emigrate from the Gazan hell - free choice must be allowed. Palestinian society as a whole must go through a deep process of de-radicalization and detach itself from the poison of incitement and the ethos of terrorism. Every person here in the country or in the world who wants a better future for our region must support these principles."