German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert published a statement after it was announced that the body of Oded Lifshitz was identified after being returned from Hamas captivity.

"Oded Lifshitz, a man of peace and reconciliation with the Palestinians, a fellow German - kidnapped and killed by Hamas. As he returns home my heart goes out to his family. May the memory of this gentle man and of this life well lived be a blessing."