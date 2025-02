The family of Oded Lifshitz announced: "We received with deep sorrow the official and bitter news confirming the identification of our beloved Oded's body.

503 agonizing days of uncertainty have come to an end. We had hoped and prayed so much for a different outcome.

Now we can mourn the husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who has been missing from us since October 7.

Our family's healing process will begin now and will not end until the last hostage is returned."