IDF: Over the past day (Thursday), IDF troops operated to distance a number of suspects who approached the troops and posed a threat to them.

Earlier today, IDF troops identified several suspects approaching them in northern Gaza, and warning shots were fired to distance them. As one of the suspects continued advancing toward the troops, posing an immediate threat to them, shots were fired toward him to thwart the threat.

The IDF once again calls on the residents of the Gaza Strip to follow IDF instructions and refrain from approaching troops deployed in the area.