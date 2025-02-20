Earlier on Wednesday, a drone was identified crossing from Israeli territory into Southern Gaza attemping to smuggle into the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The drone was monitored throughout its flight. An IAF aircraft struck the drone and several suspects who collected it in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Recently, several attempts to smuggle weapons into the Gaza Strip using drones have been identified. Israeli security forces are working to locate the suspects who smuggled the drone into the Gaza Strip, in order to bring them to justice. The IDF and all Israeli security forces will not tolerate any terrorist activity and will continue to act as necessary to ensure the security of Israeli citizens," said the IDF statement.