The IDF responded to the claims of the Bibas family regarding the publication of the list of bodies of hostages who will be returned to Israel - without their approval.

"The IDF is responsible for communication with the families of the hostages. The IDF conducted an investigation into the matter and spoke with the families. We apologize for the mistake that was inadvertently made towards the families and for the distress caused," said a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.