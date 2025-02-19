A Prime Minister's Office official responded to claims by the Bibas family, which was outraged by the publication of the names of Shiri and her children among the names of the deceased hostages who will be returned tomorrow.

"This is a serious mistake in the conduct of the IDF Liaison Officers with the Bibas family, which stemmed from an unfortunate human error. The officers approved publishing the names to reporters, even though permission was not received from the family - as they are required to verify with each family according to standard procedure. In any case, at no point was an official statement published from the Prime Minister's Office with the names of the abducted casualties," the official said.