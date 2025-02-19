Hostages Families Forum: This can't continue, stage 2 of deal must happen now

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a statement reacting to the release of the names of the four hostages whose bodies will be returned tomorrow.

"We received the heart-shattering news that Shiri Bibas, her children Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz are no longer with us. This news cuts like a knife through our hearts, the families’ hearts and the hearts of people all over the world," the forum stated.

"Oded was a journalist and peace activist who helped found Kibbutz Nir Oz. He dedicated his life to helping others and transporting sick Gazans to Israeli hospitals, and his grandchildren called him 'Super Grandpa' for his wisdom and love. Shiri was a dedicated mother and accountant, known for her boundless kindness, who nurtured and cared for all the kibbutz children. She touched everyone's heart with her capacity for giving and love for others. Ariel, just four years old when kidnapped, loved Batman and playing with tractors in the garden. Baby Kfir, not even one year old when taken, had gorgeous red hair and a smile that could melt any person.

"They weren't just names - they were beloved people, with families who cherished them, with dreams and futures stolen from them.

"We grieve not only for them, but for the other precious lives lost, including four more deceased hostages who will be returned next week.

"We will not rest. We will not stop fighting for every hostage who isn't part of the current deal - for those still alive, clinging to survival, desperate to return to their loved ones and begin healing. And for those we know are deceased - their families deserve the dignity of closure, the basic right to give their loved ones a proper burial.

"This cannot continue. Not one more day. The second stage of the deal must happen NOW. There is no more time to waste. Not when every passing moment could mean another life lost, another family shattered. Bring them all home - NOW," the statement concluded.