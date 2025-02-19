Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to US President Donald Trump's remarks, 'that the US helped Russian president Vladimir Putin come out of the isolation imposed on him by the international community after the invasion of Ukraine.'
Zelenskyy said he would like to see Trump and his team speak "greater truth" about Ukraine.
Zelenskyy to Trump: Putin presents himself as a victim, Trump is in a bubble of disinformation
