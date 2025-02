Bilal Abu Ghanem, who is serving three life sentences for carrying out a terrorist attack in 2015, will be released from Israeli prison in the coming days.

Abu Ghanem murdered Haim Haviv, 78, Alon Govberg, 51, and Richard Lakin, 76, number 78 bus in Jerusalem.

Terrorist Khalil Jabarin, a resident of Yatta, who murdered Ari Fuld in 2019 at the entrance to a shopping center at the Gush Etzion intersection and was sentenced to life imprisonment, will also be released.